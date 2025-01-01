$29,999+ tax & licensing
2011 BMW M3
2dr Conv
2011 BMW M3
2dr Conv
Location
M&L Autos
1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
905-439-7689
Certified
$29,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 155,954 KM
Vehicle Description
📍 Location: 1400 Aimco Blvd, Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
📞 Contact: 905-439-7689
🔥 Performance & Features:
✅ 4.0L V8 Engine – 414 HP, Naturally Aspirated
✅ 7-Speed DCT Automatic Transmission
✅ Hardtop Convertible – Open-air driving at the push of a button
✅ Premium Leather Interior with Heated & Power Seats
✅ Navigation System & Bluetooth Connectivity
✅ M Drive Mode & Adaptive Suspension for Ultimate Performance
✅ Upgraded Sound System for an Amazing Driving Experience
✅ Sport Exhaust for an Aggressive Sound
💯 Condition & Maintenance:
✔ Well-Maintained with Service Records Available
✔ Clean Title
✔ Mileage 155,954 kms
✔ Fresh Oil Change & Recent Inspection Completed
🚗 Test Drives Available! Visit us at M&L Autos or call us at 905-439-7689 for more details.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Exterior
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From M&L Autos
Email M&L Autos
M&L Autos
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-439-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-439-7689