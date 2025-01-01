Menu
<h3><strong>2011 BMW M3 E93 Cabriolet – For Sale by M&L Autos</strong></h3><p>📍 <strong>Location:</strong> 1400 Aimco Blvd, Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2<br />📞 <strong>Contact:</strong> 905-439-7689</p><p><strong>🔥 Performance & Features:</strong><br />✅ <strong>4.0L V8 Engine</strong> – 414 HP, Naturally Aspirated<br />✅ <strong>7-Speed DCT Automatic Transmission</strong><br />✅ <strong>Hardtop Convertible</strong> – Open-air driving at the push of a button<br />✅ <strong>Premium Leather Interior</strong> with Heated & Power Seats<br />✅ <strong>Navigation System & Bluetooth Connectivity</strong><br />✅ <strong>M Drive Mode & Adaptive Suspension</strong> for Ultimate Performance<br />✅ <strong>Upgraded Sound System</strong> for an Amazing Driving Experience<br />✅ <strong>Sport Exhaust for an Aggressive Sound</strong></p><p><strong>💯 Condition & Maintenance:</strong><br />✔ <strong>Well-Maintained</strong> with Service Records Available<br />✔ <strong>Clean Title</strong><br />✔ <strong>Mileage 155,954 kms</strong><br />✔ <strong>Fresh Oil Change & Recent Inspection Completed</strong></p><p>🚗 <strong>Test Drives Available!</strong> Visit us at M&L Autos or call us at <strong>905-439-7689</strong> for more details.</p>

155,954 KM

Details Description Features

Location

M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2

905-439-7689

View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

Used
155,954KM
Good Condition
VIN WBSDX9C51BE584044

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 155,954 KM

Vehicle Description

📍 Location: 1400 Aimco Blvd, Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
📞 Contact: 905-439-7689

🔥 Performance & Features:
✅ 4.0L V8 Engine – 414 HP, Naturally Aspirated
✅ 7-Speed DCT Automatic Transmission
✅ Hardtop Convertible – Open-air driving at the push of a button
✅ Premium Leather Interior with Heated & Power Seats
✅ Navigation System & Bluetooth Connectivity
✅ M Drive Mode & Adaptive Suspension for Ultimate Performance
✅ Upgraded Sound System for an Amazing Driving Experience
✅ Sport Exhaust for an Aggressive Sound

💯 Condition & Maintenance:
✔ Well-Maintained with Service Records Available
✔ Clean Title
✔ Mileage 155,954 kms
✔ Fresh Oil Change & Recent Inspection Completed

🚗 Test Drives Available! Visit us at M&L Autos or call us at 905-439-7689 for more details.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Convertible Hardtop
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
