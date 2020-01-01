Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 BMW X3

28i I NO ACCIDENTS I LEATHER I PARK ASSIST I PANOROOF I BT

Watch This Vehicle

2011 BMW X3

28i I NO ACCIDENTS I LEATHER I PARK ASSIST I PANOROOF I BT

Location

Tabangi Motors

1122 Westport Cres., Mississauga, ON L5T 1G1

905-670-3738

  1. 4446885
  2. 4446885
  3. 4446885
  4. 4446885
  5. 4446885
  6. 4446885
  7. 4446885
  8. 4446885
  9. 4446885
  10. 4446885
  11. 4446885
  12. 4446885
  13. 4446885
  14. 4446885
  15. 4446885
  16. 4446885
  17. 4446885
  18. 4446885
  19. 4446885
  20. 4446885
  21. 4446885
  22. 4446885
  23. 4446885
Contact Seller

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 136,838KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4446885
  • Stock #: 8195
  • VIN: 5UXWX5C58BL703940
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

-


Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and a trusted member of the UCDA. Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but more importantly a quality reliable vehicle and the best customer service with absolutely no pressure. Come visit our new 17,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today!

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________  CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, certification package is available for $595. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________  PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________  WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Don’t forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________  FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You don’t need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today! On the spot financing, instant approvals, and no payments for 6 months is also available O.A.C! 

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Power Brakes
  • Side Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Remote Trunk Release
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • MEMORY SEAT
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Windows
  • Sunroof/Moonroof
Additional Features
  • Parking Sensor
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Electronic Stability Control
  • Rear Windows Wiper
  • Dual impact Airbags
  • Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tabangi Motors

2015 Volkswagen Golf...
 67,669 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Golf...
 63,483 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2015 Audi A4 PROGRES...
 65,284 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
Tabangi Motors

Tabangi Motors

1122 Westport Cres., Mississauga, ON L5T 1G1

Quick Links
Directions Inventory

Call Dealer

905-670-XXXX

(click to show)

905-670-3738

Send A Message