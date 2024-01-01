Menu
<p>WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK !!<br />BEST ON GAS ONLY 4 CYLINDERS ENGINE CHEAP ON INSURANCE<br />EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE WITH ALL VEHICLES PURCHASED WITH SAFTEY CERTIFICATION.<br />WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA AND USA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.<br />SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION FOR $299.<br />NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.<br />EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY.SUNROOF, leather, heated seats,power SEATSSTRONG HEAT. THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.<br />DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.<br />GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE.<br />COME FOR TEST DRIVE.<br />GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.<br />YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.<br />FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500</p> <p> </p>

2011 Buick Regal

174,000 KM

$3,980

+ tax & licensing
2011 Buick Regal

CXL 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)

11998552

2011 Buick Regal

CXL 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)

Location

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$3,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
174,000KM
VIN W04GS5EC2B1008147

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # W04GS5EC2B1008147
  • Mileage 174,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Additional Features

Entertainment System

Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8
647-354-5500

$3,980

+ taxes & licensing

Gardiner Motors

647-354-5500

2011 Buick Regal