2011 Cadillac CTS

229,981 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tabangi Motors

905-670-3738

2011 Cadillac CTS

2011 Cadillac CTS

AWD I LEATHER I SUNROOF I KEYLESS ENTRY I CRUISE

2011 Cadillac CTS

AWD I LEATHER I SUNROOF I KEYLESS ENTRY I CRUISE

Location

Tabangi Motors

5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5

905-670-3738

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

229,981KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5739204
  • Stock #: 9114
  • VIN: 1G6DG5EY9B0162496

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 9114
  • Mileage 229,981 KM

Vehicle Description

Tabangi Motors is open by appointment only. Call us at 905-670-3738 or email at info@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment. Our address is 5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, On, L4W3W5. As of July 10th Peel region has mandated face coverings in indoor spaces. Please wear one during your visit. Thank you!


PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE - These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety - Sold as is without warranty - What you see is what you pay plus tax - Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.


 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Multi-Zone A/C
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Sunroof/Moonroof
Premium Audio
Navigation System
Electronic Stability Control
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Tabangi Motors

Tabangi Motors

5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5

