2011 Chevrolet Avalanche

226,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,499

+ tax & licensing
$12,499

+ taxes & licensing

Rahman Motors

416-505-3554

2011 Chevrolet Avalanche

2011 Chevrolet Avalanche

4WD Crew Cab LT w/1SB

2011 Chevrolet Avalanche

4WD Crew Cab LT w/1SB

Location

Rahman Motors

1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-505-3554

$12,499

+ taxes & licensing

226,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10070454
  • Stock #: 406796
  • VIN: 3GNTKFE39BG406796

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

2011 CHEVEROLET AVALANCHE LT (4WD) WITH 226K!!! FULLY LOADED!! SUNROOF, BACK-UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, REMOTE-START! POWERED SEATS! BLUETOOTH, AUTOMATIC, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, RADIO, A/C, ONTARIO VEHICLE WITH NO ACCIDENTS (WILL PROVIDE CARFAX)! HAS BEEN FULLY SERVICED!!! EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED.

 

CALL AT 647-740-9312

 

VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM

 

**PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**

null

Vehicle Features

Interior

Bucket Seats
CUP HOLDERS
STEERING WHEEL
Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Retained accessory pwr
Assist handles

Power Options

Power

Convenience

Console
Spare Tire Carrier

Safety

Air Bags
Child security rear door locks

Suspension

Suspension

Mechanical

4-wheel drive
Mechanical jack & wheel wrench
SUSPENSION PACKAGE
GVWR
Trailering equipment

Comfort

large storage bin

Trim

Grille

Additional Features

Rear
Steering
Stabilitrak
SUNSHADES
Dual
Floor Covering
battery
door handles
lockout feature
transfer case
alternator
Colour-keyed carpeting
door trim
ENGINE
brakes
SFI
seatbelts
Brake transmission shift interlock
Front
steering column
Dual-stage
Child safety seat LATCH system
Tools
Stainless Steel
2ND ROW
SEATS
DIFFERENTIAL
3-Passenger
EXHAUST SYSTEM
WINDOWS
Defogger
Glass
Mouldings
Axle
bodyside
colour keyed
leather wrapped -inc: brake/transmission shift interlock
microphone
tilt-wheel
Electric
145 amp
Lights
PREMIUM CLOTH
Tailgate
3.08 ratio
chrome surround with dark mesh insert
premium smooth ride
3266 KG (7200 Lbs)
Air cleaner
(4) built-in tie down brackets on each side of pickup box
Top-box storage compartment -inc: integrated locks
VORTEC 5.3L V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT
High Capacity
passenger detection system
Padded
extends on rod
Lower Anchorage & Top Tether for CHildren in some rear positions
colour-keyed
Windshield wipers & washers
Convert-a-Cab System -inc: midgate w/foldable door between cargo box & cab
Pro-tec
lockable w/protective cap moulding
60/40 split-bench
flip & fold
electronic stability control system w/proactive roll avoidance
driver & passenger w/airbag suppression
3-point belts for all seating positions w/pretensioners
lockable winch-type
mounted under frame at rear
dual automatic halogen composite w/flash-to-pass feature
solar-ray deep-tinted -inc: front light tint
rear deep tint
intermittent wiper system w/pulse washers
removable rear window glass that is stowable in midgate panel pocket
3-piece rigid stowable cargo cover
Cargo bed mat
black heavy duty
floor -inc: damped-door storage covers
dual cup holders in front & rear
power -inc: driver express down
windshield & front side window defoggers -inc: rear window
front passenger & outboard second row seats
driver & right front passenger side w/cloth trim
FlexFuel capability *Capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol*
single speed -inc: electronic Autotrac with rotary control knob
heavy-duty rear locking
heavy duty w/rundown protection
heavy-duty -inc: trailer hitch platform
7-wire harness w/fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector
51mm (2) receiver
(4) blunt cut wires in the IP harness to accommodate installation of an after market trailer brake controller
front coil-over-shock suspension -inc: stabilizer bar
rear multi-link suspension -inc: coil springs
4-wheel antilock -inc: 4-wheel disc
Bluetooth for phone -inc: voice recognition controls
call initiation
call receive
Woodgrain accents -inc: instrument panel

