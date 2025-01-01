Menu
HST and licensing will be extra * $999 Financing fee conditions may apply* Financing Available at as low as 6.99% O.A.C We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students. Previously declined by bank ? No problem !! Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application. Apply for pre-approval today !! At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like 'YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS' where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

2011 Chevrolet Camaro

908 KM

$92,888

+ tax & licensing
2011 Chevrolet Camaro

2SS

12345933

2011 Chevrolet Camaro

2SS

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

$92,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
908KM
VIN 2G1FK3DJ6B9182426

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cyber Gray Metallic
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # 9182426
  • Mileage 908 KM

Vehicle Description

HST and licensing will be extra

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 6.99% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!



Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth

B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

$92,888

+ taxes & licensing

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2011 Chevrolet Camaro