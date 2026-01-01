Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><br />WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK !!<br />BEST ON GAS ONLY 4 CYLINDERS ENGINE CHEAP ON INSURANCE<br />EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE <br />WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.<br />SAFETY  CERTIFICATION FOR $299.<br />NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.<br />EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. REMOTE STARTER,POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. CRUISE CONTROL . THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.<br />DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.<br />GUARANTEED UNBEATABLE PRICE.<br />COME FOR TEST DRIVE.<br />GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.<br />YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.<br />FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.</p>

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

91,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,300

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sedan Eco w/1SA

Watch This Vehicle
13509701

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sedan Eco w/1SA

Location

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

  1. 13509701
  2. 13509701
  3. 13509701
  4. 13509701
  5. 13509701
  6. 13509701
  7. 13509701
  8. 13509701
  9. 13509701
  10. 13509701
  11. 13509701
  12. 13509701
  13. 13509701
  14. 13509701
  15. 13509701
  16. 13509701
  17. 13509701
  18. 13509701
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,300

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
91,000KM
VIN 1G1PF5S94B7215714

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 1G1PF5S94B7215714
  • Mileage 91,000 KM

Vehicle Description


WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK !!
BEST ON GAS ONLY 4 CYLINDERS ENGINE CHEAP ON INSURANCE
EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE 
WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.
SAFETY  CERTIFICATION FOR $299.
NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.
EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. REMOTE STARTER,POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. CRUISE CONTROL . THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.
DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.
GUARANTEED UNBEATABLE PRICE.
COME FOR TEST DRIVE.
GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.
YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.
FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Stereo

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Entertainment System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gardiner Motors

Used 2011 Ford Escape XLT 4dr 4x4 Automatic for sale in Mississauga, ON
2011 Ford Escape XLT 4dr 4x4 Automatic 147,000 KM $4,200 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Hyundai Sonata GLS 4dr Sedan Automatic for sale in Mississauga, ON
2012 Hyundai Sonata GLS 4dr Sedan Automatic 215,000 KM $4,400 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sedan Eco w/1SA for sale in Mississauga, ON
2012 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sedan Eco w/1SA 192,000 KM $3,333 + tax & lic

Email Gardiner Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-354-XXXX

(click to show)

647-354-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,300

+ taxes & licensing>

Gardiner Motors

647-354-5500

2011 Chevrolet Cruze