Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

53,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,895

+ taxes & licensing

E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

905-271-9127

Contact Seller
2011 Chevrolet Cruze

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo w/1SA

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo w/1SA

Location

E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

825 Lakeshore Rd. East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1C9

905-271-9127

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,895

+ taxes & licensing

53,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6226677
  • Stock #: 5260
  • VIN: 1g1pf5s94b7255033

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 53,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTO , 4 CYL., 1.4 LT. , T , LOW ,LOW KMS., LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT !! Power windows , power door locks , power mirrors , heated seats , keyless entry , tilt steering , cruise , heated seats , and more . Priced to sell . " CERTIFIED " taxes and licensing are extra . Call (9095) 271-9127 , e.mail : e-zeewheels@rogers.com...www.e-zeewheels.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

2007 Volvo V50 2.4
 184,000 KM
$5,895 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Rio LX+
 118,000 KM
$6,795 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Forte LX+
 118,000 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic

Email E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

825 Lakeshore Rd. East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1C9

Call Dealer

905-271-XXXX

(click to show)

905-271-9127

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory