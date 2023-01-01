$11,990+ tax & licensing
2011 Chevrolet Equinox
LTZ SUNROOF | PIONEER AUDIO | BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | AWD
Location
The Humberview Group
225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8
877-879-0091
$11,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # APR9242
- Mileage 151,670 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover what it feels like to command the road in this bold and durable 2011 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ AWD! Committed to delivering dependable and resilient SUVs, this vehicle's robust body composition, complemented by its premium design, is striking from every angle.
Finished in a rich Blue exterior that pairs effortlessly with a Jet Black leather interior, the exterior also boasts a set of 19-inch Machined Aluminum wheels. Under the hood, you'll discover a powerful 3.0L V6 engine coupled to a six-speed automatic transmission supplemented by Chevrolet's advanced All-Wheel Drive system (AWD).
Inside the spacious and comfortable cabin, you're greeted with a premium feel at every corner. This Equinox LTZ is loaded with amenities including a power sunroof, backup camera, heated front seats, power adjustable driver's seat with power lumbar support, cruise control,automatic climate control, Pioneer premium sound system, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, multi-functional steering wheel controls, auto-dimming rearview mirror, and much more.
We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this2011 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ AWDwill bring!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
