Discover what it feels like to command the road in this bold and durable 2011 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ AWD! Committed to delivering dependable and resilient SUVs, this vehicles robust body composition, complemented by its premium design, is striking from every angle.

Finished in a rich Blue exterior that pairs effortlessly with a Jet Black leather interior, the exterior also boasts a set of 19-inch Machined Aluminum wheels. Under the hood, youll discover a powerful 3.0L V6 engine coupled to a six-speed automatic transmission supplemented by Chevrolets advanced All-Wheel Drive system (AWD).

Inside the spacious and comfortable cabin, youre greeted with a premium feel at every corner. This Equinox LTZ is loaded with amenities including a power sunroof, backup camera, heated front seats, power adjustable drivers seat with power lumbar support, cruise control,automatic climate control, Pioneer premium sound system, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, multi-functional steering wheel controls, auto-dimming rearview mirror, and much more.

Wed love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this2011 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ AWDwill bring!

2011 Chevrolet Equinox

151,670 KM

$11,990

+ tax & licensing
2011 Chevrolet Equinox

LTZ SUNROOF | PIONEER AUDIO | BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | AWD

2011 Chevrolet Equinox

LTZ SUNROOF | PIONEER AUDIO | BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | AWD

The Humberview Group

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

151,670KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # APR9242
  • Mileage 151,670 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

AutoPark Mississauga

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

