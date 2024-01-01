Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE WITH ALL VEHICLES PURCHASED WITH SAFTEY CERTIFICATION.</p> <p>WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA AND USA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.</p> <p>SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION FOR $299.</p> <p>NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.</p> <p>EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY.</p> <p>STRONG HEAT. THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.</p> <p>DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.</p> <p>GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE.</p> <p>COME FOR TEST DRIVE.</p> <p>GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.</p> <p>YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.</p> <p>FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.</p>

2011 Chevrolet Equinox

174,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,820

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT Front-wheel Drive Sport Utility Automatic

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT Front-wheel Drive Sport Utility Automatic

Location

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

  1. 11679307
  2. 11679307
  3. 11679307
  4. 11679307
  5. 11679307
  6. 11679307
  7. 11679307
  8. 11679307
  9. 11679307
  10. 11679307
  11. 11679307
  12. 11679307
  13. 11679307
  14. 11679307
  15. 11679307
Contact Seller

$4,820

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
174,000KM
VIN 2GNALDEC2B1183812

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2GNALDEC2B1183812
  • Mileage 174,000 KM

Vehicle Description

EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE WITH ALL VEHICLES PURCHASED WITH SAFTEY CERTIFICATION.


WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA AND USA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.


SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION FOR $299.


NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.


EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY.


STRONG HEAT. THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.


DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.


GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE.


COME FOR TEST DRIVE.


GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.


YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.


FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gardiner Motors

Used 2011 Chevrolet Equinox 1LT Front-wheel Drive Sport Utility Automatic for sale in Mississauga, ON
2011 Chevrolet Equinox 1LT Front-wheel Drive Sport Utility Automatic 174,000 KM $4,820 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Dodge Dart SXT 4dr Sedan Manual for sale in Mississauga, ON
2013 Dodge Dart SXT 4dr Sedan Manual 151,000 KM $4,820 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited 1LT Auto 4dr Sedan Automatic for sale in Mississauga, ON
2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited 1LT Auto 4dr Sedan Automatic 236,000 KM $4,720 + tax & lic

Email Gardiner Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-354-XXXX

(click to show)

647-354-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,820

+ taxes & licensing

Gardiner Motors

647-354-5500

Contact Seller
2011 Chevrolet Equinox