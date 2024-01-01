$2,500+ tax & licensing
2011 Chevrolet Equinox
LT Bluetooth Heated Seats Backup Camera Keyless Entry
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
Used
155,857KM
VIN 2CNFLNE52B6405317
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 15724A
- Mileage 155,857 KM
Vehicle Description
The Chevy Equinox stays true to its modern look while giving more choices for upgrades and customizations that suits your lifestyle. This 2011 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.
-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
The 2011 Chevrolet Equinox is a stylish crossover SUV that gives you the fuel economy of a compact car with all the spaciousness and versatility of a family SUV. With plenty of room to fit both passengers and cargo comfortably, the Equinox gives you a long list of standard features that include the latest in safety and technology plus the freedom to go anywhere. This SUV has 155,857 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Compass
remote start
HEATED FRONT SEATS
2-way passenger manual front seat adjuster
Driver information centre -inc: personalization & vehicle info features
Ambient lighting on instrument panel
Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboard
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
Defogger, rear window
Steering wheel, leather wrapped
Steering wheel, audio controls
Theft deterrent, anti-theft alarm -inc: horn & lamp activation
Map pockets, front seatback, driver and front passenger
Console, centre, includes armrest, 2 cupholders and concealed storage
Power windows, express down, all 4 windows
Power outlets, 4 auxiliary with covers, 12-volt -inc: (2) front, (1) rear seat, (1) rear cargo area
Glove box, non-locking
Seating, 8-way power driver with power lumbar support
Ambient lighting on cupholders, centre stack surround and deep centre console
Rear seat armrest, with cupholders
Visor, dual with illuminated vanity mirror
Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, front reading centre-mounted dome and rear cargo area
Cup holders, 2 front in centre console and 2 in rear centre armrest, 1 bottle holder in each door
Rear seating, Multi-Flex sliding rear seat -inc: 20cm sliding, 60/40 split folding, 3-position recline
Instrumentation, speedometer, single trip odometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer and outside temperature in radio display
Air conditioning, front automatic climate controls with air filtration system -inc: rear floor HVAC ducts
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Door handles, body colour
Spare tire, compact spare
Liftgate, manual rear liftgate, with fixed glass
Rocker mouldings, charcoal lower
Glass, Solar Ray tinted on windshield and front door windows
Glass, deep tinted, rear door, quarter glass and rear glass
Fog lights, front halogen
Roof rails, charcoal
Fascia, body colour with charcoal lower
Chrome accents, grille headlamps, side windows and liftgate
Windshield wipers and washers, front hi-low with 3 speed variable delay -inc: mist & wash, intermittent rear wiper
Comfort
air
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Safety
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions
Brake/transmission interlock
Seatbelts, front safety belt pretensioners, dual mode retractors and shoulder belt height adjusters
Child security rear door locks, power -inc: instrument panel switch
Seatbelts, rear, 3-point, all seating positions
Air bags, driver and front passenger dual stage frontal air bags -inc: passenger sensing system
Air bags, side front and rear outboard seating positions, head curtain with rollover protection
Air bags, driver and right front passenger thorax side-impact, seat mounted
Seating
Cloth Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Antenna, roof mounted
Bluetooth for phone -inc: cell phone connectivity using vehicle audio system, microphone, voice recognition & controls
Pioneer premium 8 speaker, 250 watt audio system -inc: door mounted mid range speakers, A pillar mounted tweeters, upper I/P center channel speaker, rear quarter panel subwoofer
Mechanical
3.53 axle ratio (REQ: LAF 2.4L Engine)
All wheel drive, active electronic
Battery, 525 CCA with rundown protection
Engine coolant, Dex Cool extended life
Exhaust system, stainless steel, single
Stabilizer bars, front and rear
Suspension system, soft ride suspension
Trailer towing, capacity 1500 lbs/680 kg
Generator, 120 amp
Dinghy towable, all 4 wheels on the ground
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
Driver's Power Seat
Brake system, power, 4 wheel disc brakes with 4 wheel ABS, panic brake assist and hill hold-assist
AM / FM / CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Tabangi Motors
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
Call Dealer
905-670-XXXX(click to show)
