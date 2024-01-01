Menu
<p>WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK !! BEST ON GAS ONLY 4 CYLINDERS ENGINE CHEAP ON INSURANCE EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE WITH ALL VEHICLES PURCHASED WITH SAFTEY CERTIFICATION. WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA AND USA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING. SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION FOR $299. NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL. EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY.TOW SET OF KEY STRONG HEAT. THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES. DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE. GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE. COME FOR TEST DRIVE. GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD. YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT. FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.</p>

2011 Chevrolet Equinox

229,000 KM

$3,620

2011 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT Front-wheel Drive Sport Utility Automatic

12006871

2011 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT Front-wheel Drive Sport Utility Automatic

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

229,000KM
VIN 2GNALDEC1B1177516

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 229,000 KM

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System

Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8
2011 Chevrolet Equinox