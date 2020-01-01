Menu
2011 Chevrolet Equinox

74,700 KM

$7,990

+ tax & licensing
$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

HDO Cars Inc.

416-857-0095

2011 Chevrolet Equinox

2011 Chevrolet Equinox

NO ACCIDENT,LOW KMS,4 EXTRA SNOW TIRES,CERTIFIED

2011 Chevrolet Equinox

NO ACCIDENT,LOW KMS,4 EXTRA SNOW TIRES,CERTIFIED

HDO Cars Inc.

1000 Dundas St W Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-857-0095

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

74,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6306054
  • VIN: 2CNALBEC0B6253495

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 74,700 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 CHEVROLET EQUINOX, NO ACCIDENT, EXTRA CLEAN, SUPER LOW KMS, 4 EXTRA SNOW TIRES, CERTIFIED

 This Accident free, Clean Carfax, 2011 Chevrolet Equinox LS has super Low Kms, ONLY 74,700 KMS and is just like New inside and outside.

Comes with 4 almost new Dunlop Snow Tires and 4 Extra Michelin All Season Tires.

4 Cylinder, Good On Gas

BLUETOOTH, POWER SEATS, ALLOY WHEELS- POWER WINDOWS- AIR CONDITIONING - POWER STEERING – CRUISE CONTROL - TILT WHEEL – POWER LOCKS – POWER MIRRORS

2 KEYS

CERTIFIED JUST $390 Extra

2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available

Financing Available ! 

Carfax report Available !

Call or Text : 416-857-0095

Email : hdocars@hotmail.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

