1000 Dundas St W Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
2011 CHEVROLET EQUINOX, NO ACCIDENT, EXTRA CLEAN, SUPER LOW KMS, 4 EXTRA SNOW TIRES, CERTIFIED
This Accident free, Clean Carfax, 2011 Chevrolet Equinox LS has super Low Kms, ONLY 74,700 KMS and is just like New inside and outside.
Comes with 4 almost new Dunlop Snow Tires and 4 Extra Michelin All Season Tires.
4 Cylinder, Good On Gas
BLUETOOTH, POWER SEATS, ALLOY WHEELS- POWER WINDOWS- AIR CONDITIONING - POWER STEERING – CRUISE CONTROL - TILT WHEEL – POWER LOCKS – POWER MIRRORS
2 KEYS
CERTIFIED JUST $390 Extra
2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available
Financing Available !
Carfax report Available !
Call or Text : 416-857-0095
Email : hdocars@hotmail.com
