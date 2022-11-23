$CALL+ tax & licensing
2011 Chevrolet Malibu
4dr Sdn LT Platinum Edition
Location
1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
162,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9383083
- VIN: 1G1ZD5EU2BF183155
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 162,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
