Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Chevrolet Malibu

162,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Rahman Motors

416-505-3554

Contact Seller
2011 Chevrolet Malibu

2011 Chevrolet Malibu

4dr Sdn LT Platinum Edition

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chevrolet Malibu

4dr Sdn LT Platinum Edition

Location

Rahman Motors

1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-505-3554

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

162,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9383083
  • VIN: 1G1ZD5EU2BF183155

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 162,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rahman Motors

2011 Chevrolet Malib...
 162,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Audi Q7 Quattro...
 141,000 KM
$25,999 + tax & lic
2012 MINI Cooper Cou...
 152,000 KM
$13,499 + tax & lic

Email Rahman Motors

Rahman Motors

Rahman Motors

1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

Call Dealer

416-505-XXXX

(click to show)

416-505-3554

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory