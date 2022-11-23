$5,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing
Tabangi Motors
905-670-3738
2011 Chevrolet Malibu
2011 Chevrolet Malibu
LT No Accident Leather Heated Seats Remote Start
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing
214,673KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9430077
- Stock #: 11588A2
- VIN: 1G1ZD5EU6BF320775
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 11588A2
- Mileage 214,673 KM
Vehicle Description
-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
The 2011 Chevrolet Malibu is a solid midsize sedan that offers a comfortable ride, a long list of standard features and available options, and impressive fuel savings. The Malibu has been a constant in the Chevrolet lineup for many years thanks to its solid foundation and value. If you are looking for a comfortable, well-appointed midsize sedan that is a great buy, the Malibu should be on the top of your list. This sedan has 214,673 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Alloy Wheels.
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Door handles, body coloured
Glass, Solar-Ray -inc: laminated windshield & acoustic laminated front side glass
Grille, black with bright surround
Grille, sterling silver painted insert with bright surround
Lights front, halogen, automatic
Lights rear, incandescent, red
Windshield wiper and washers Speed sensitive-variable intermittent, flat blade
Mirrors OSRV, dual power, manual folding, body colour
Mouldings, rocker with chrome insert -inc: bright chrome window surround
Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Reading Lamps
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
Defogger, rear window
Air conditioning, manual climate controls -inc: rear seat heater ducts
Cruise control, steering wheel controls
Instrumentation driver information system center -inc: Cluster mounted, external temperature, oil life monitor, user programmable features and message centre
Instrumentation -inc: speedometer, tachometer, odometer, & fuel gauges
Lighting -inc: Delayed entry with theatre dimming and exit lighting, front dual roof mounted courtesy and reading lamps, center roof mounted dome lamp and accent lighting
Seats, rear, split folding 60/40 -inc: passenger outboard adjustable head restraints
Steering Column, tilt adjustable and telescopic
Steering wheel, accessory radio controls
Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE, 2.4L 170 HP I4 VVT FLEX FUEL W/VARIABLE VALVE TIMING
Battery, maintenance free with rundown protection
Suspension, 4-wheel independent active suspension
air
cruise
tilt
Remote Engine Start
Brake/transmission shift interlock
Child safety seat "LATCH" system (Lower anchors and top tether for children in all 3 rear position)
Seat belts, 3 point, all positions -inc: dual front seat pretensioners w/load limiters & height adjusters
Air bags front side impact, left driver and right front passenger
Air bags Front, dual-stage, driver and passenger -inc: air bag suppression and passenger detecting system
Air bags, head curtain, first and second row outboard passenger
Antenna, rear window grid
Audio, premium 6-speaker sound system
Bluetooth, in-vehicle bluetooth
Driver's Power Seat
Brakes, front and rear disc, antilock (ABS)
2.89 final drive ratio (REQ: LE9 Engine, MH8 Trans)
AM / FM / CD Player
Heated front driver and passenger
Mirrors, inside rearview, electronchromic with compass
Seat adjuster, 6-way power driver seat
Sunshade, driver and passenger extendable visor with illuminated mirror
Windows, driver express up and down with rear passenger lockout
Exhaust, stainless steel single with chrome tip
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Tabangi Motors
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5