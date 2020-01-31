Menu
2011 Chevrolet Traverse

1LT

Location

Mistry Motors

2276 Dixie Rd Unit 3, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Z4

905-270-0310

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 135,196KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4658079
  • VIN: 1GNKRGED2BJ194022
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

- 7 passenger

- Back-up camera

- Back-up sensors

- Bluetooth

- 2 sets of tires (summers & winters)

- XM radio (3 months free)

- Remote starter


Sold certified


Financing available

Good Credit - Bad Credit - No Credit Get pre-approved!

mfinancial.ca


Please book appointment to View


MISTRY MOTORS

2276 Dixie Rd., Unit 3

Mississauga, Ontario

905-270-0310 or info@mistrymotors.ca

http://www.mistrymotors.ca/

