2011 Chevrolet Traverse

167,000 KM

$9,990

+ tax & licensing
$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

HDO Cars Inc.

416-857-0095

NO ACCIDENT,ONE OWNER,REAR CAMERA,CERTIFIED

NO ACCIDENT,ONE OWNER,REAR CAMERA,CERTIFIED

HDO Cars Inc.

1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-857-0095

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

167,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8620250
  • VIN: 1GNKRGED4BJ271618

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 167,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 CHEVROLET TRAVERSE, NO ACCIDENT,ONE OWNER, REAR CAMERA, SUMMER & WINTER TIRES, REMOTE START, CERTIFIED

7 PASSENGERS

COMES CERTIFIED IN THIS PRICE, NO EXTRA CHARGES FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION

NO ACCIDENT, ONE OWNER, REAR CAMERA,REMOTE START, CERTIFIED

COMES WITH BOTH SET OF TIRES, SUMMER AND WINTER

HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH

Automatic Transmission, Cruise Control, A/C, Power Windows, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry, Power Locks / Power Steering, ABS brakes, AM/FM/CD, Power Mirrors, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Rear Wiper, Power Seats, USB

2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available

Financing Available ! 

Carfax report Available !

Call or Text : 416-857-0095

Email : hdocars@hotmail.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

HDO Cars Inc.

HDO Cars Inc.

1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-857-0095

