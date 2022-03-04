$9,990+ tax & licensing
2011 Chevrolet Traverse
NO ACCIDENT,ONE OWNER,REAR CAMERA,CERTIFIED
Location
HDO Cars Inc.
1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8620250
- VIN: 1GNKRGED4BJ271618
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 167,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 CHEVROLET TRAVERSE, NO ACCIDENT,ONE OWNER, REAR CAMERA, SUMMER & WINTER TIRES, REMOTE START, CERTIFIED
7 PASSENGERS
COMES CERTIFIED IN THIS PRICE, NO EXTRA CHARGES FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION
NO ACCIDENT, ONE OWNER, REAR CAMERA,REMOTE START, CERTIFIED
COMES WITH BOTH SET OF TIRES, SUMMER AND WINTER
HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH
Automatic Transmission, Cruise Control, A/C, Power Windows, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry, Power Locks / Power Steering, ABS brakes, AM/FM/CD, Power Mirrors, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Rear Wiper, Power Seats, USB
2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available
Financing Available !
Carfax report Available !
Call or Text : 416-857-0095
Email : hdocars@hotmail.com
Vehicle Features
