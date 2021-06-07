Menu
2011 Chrysler 300

138,620 KM

Details Description Features

$12,888

+ tax & licensing
$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

2011 Chrysler 300

2011 Chrysler 300

300C AWD ( In-House Trade In )

2011 Chrysler 300

300C AWD ( In-House Trade In )

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

138,620KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7248326
  • Stock #: 13229
  • VIN: 2C3CK6CTXBH612192

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 138,620 KM

Vehicle Description

Rare 300C All Wheel Drive with 5.7 Hemi, Top of the line features through out by Chryler talent and skills, No accidents reported, local Ontario car since day one according to car fax report including good service mostly by Chrysler through the years.

Outstanding shape and condition.

Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.

Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, please ask sales for details.

As essential services we here to serve by appointments only, Please contact us before making arrangements before you arrive.

We are the trucks centre to look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

