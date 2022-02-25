Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Chrysler 300 C HEMI

161,691 KM

Details Description Features

$11,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

Contact Seller
2011 Chrysler 300 C HEMI

2011 Chrysler 300 C HEMI

300C

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chrysler 300 C HEMI

300C

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

  1. 1649701167
  2. 1649701136
  3. 1649701137
  4. 1649701138
  5. 1649701172
  6. 1649701204
  7. 1649701171
  8. 1649701138
  9. 1649701136
  10. 1649701138
  11. 1649701172
  12. 1649701172
  13. 1649701209
  14. 1649701172
  15. 1649701385
  16. 1649701348
  17. 1649701347
  18. 1649701348
  19. 1649701390
  20. 1649701346
  21. 1649701347
  22. 1649701348
  23. 1649701348
  24. 1649701389
  25. 1649701208
  26. 1649701207
  27. 1649701280
  28. 1649701208
  29. 1649701207
  30. 1649701287
  31. 1649701286
  32. 1649701287
  33. 1649701287
  34. 1649701288
  35. 1649701287
  36. 1649701341
  37. 1649701410
  38. 1649701409
  39. 1649701388
  40. 1649701388
  41. 1649701390
  42. 1649701389
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

161,691KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8449434
  • Stock #: 12066
  • VIN: 2C3CK6CT7BH530372

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Cashmere
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 161,691 KM

Vehicle Description

WE ARE SORRY AS A TRUCKS CENTRE WE SHOULDN'T ADVERTISE SEDANS ON OUR SITE, WE THOUGHT THIS COULD BE A GOOD TOY TO ONE OF OUR TRUCKS BUYERS .. 

5.7 Hemi & All Wheel Drive, Peral White Exterior Over Cashmere Interior,  Panoramic Sunroof, Factory Navigation, Ventilated Cold & Hot Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Cold & Hot Coffee Holder, Power Rear Shade, 20" Zinic Black Refited Wheels, Less Than 5000 On New Rubber, Dual Exhausts, Back Up Sensors, Led lights, Deep Tinted Windows, Keyless Start, Etc.

Rare Spec,Beautifull Condition Powerfull Sedan ( 363 Horse Power ) With A Good Color Compo Including Handling, Conveniece & Comfort.

Local Ontario Car With A Good Service History According To Car Fax History Report ( Verified ) Local Mercedes Benz Dealership Trade.

Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.

Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, please ask sales for details.

Please contact us before making arrangements before you arrive.

We are the trucks centre to look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Climate Control
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From M&J Canada Inc

2011 Nissan Frontier...
 126,650 KM
$15,998 + tax & lic
2012 RAM 1500 BIG HO...
 148,408 KM
$22,998 + tax & lic
2012 RAM 1500 LARAMI...
 264,161 KM
$17,888 + tax & lic

Email M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

Call Dealer

416-829-XXXX

(click to show)

416-829-7525

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory