2011 Chrysler 300 C HEMI
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8449434
- Stock #: 12066
- VIN: 2C3CK6CT7BH530372
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Cashmere
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 161,691 KM
Vehicle Description
WE ARE SORRY AS A TRUCKS CENTRE WE SHOULDN'T ADVERTISE SEDANS ON OUR SITE, WE THOUGHT THIS COULD BE A GOOD TOY TO ONE OF OUR TRUCKS BUYERS ..
5.7 Hemi & All Wheel Drive, Peral White Exterior Over Cashmere Interior, Panoramic Sunroof, Factory Navigation, Ventilated Cold & Hot Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Cold & Hot Coffee Holder, Power Rear Shade, 20" Zinic Black Refited Wheels, Less Than 5000 On New Rubber, Dual Exhausts, Back Up Sensors, Led lights, Deep Tinted Windows, Keyless Start, Etc.
Rare Spec,Beautifull Condition Powerfull Sedan ( 363 Horse Power ) With A Good Color Compo Including Handling, Conveniece & Comfort.
Local Ontario Car With A Good Service History According To Car Fax History Report ( Verified ) Local Mercedes Benz Dealership Trade.
Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.
Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, please ask sales for details.
Please contact us before making arrangements before you arrive.
We are the trucks centre to look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA
Vehicle Features
