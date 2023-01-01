2011 Dodge Dakota

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $13,985 + taxes & licensing 6 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 63,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Privacy Glass Steel Wheels Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Front Reading Lamps Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Warranty Warranty Available Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

