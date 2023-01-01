Menu
2011 Dodge Dakota

63,000 KM

Details

$13,985

+ tax & licensing
$13,985

+ taxes & licensing

Ontario Greenlight Motors

905-278-1300

2011 Dodge Dakota

2011 Dodge Dakota

Super Low Km, Certified Dakota ST

2011 Dodge Dakota

Super Low Km, Certified Dakota ST

Location

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

905-278-1300

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$13,985

+ taxes & licensing

63,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9563707

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 63,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Your one STOP used car Store,CARFAX CANADA,CERTIFIED INCLUDED in the price,ABSOLUTELY NOOO FEES,Check our FULL Inventory @ www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com!

Super Low km Dakota

CARFAX CANADA Verified, A/C, ALL POWERED,NO FEES!!! ALL VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE.Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com"

All types of credit, from good to bad, can qualify for an auto loan. No credit, no problem! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!

-------------------------------------------------

 

 

OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:

1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6

@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue

 

Thank you!!!

 

905 278 1300

 

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com

 

UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Conventional Spare Tire

