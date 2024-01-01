$CALL+ tax & licensing
2011 Dodge Durango
4WD 4dr Citadel
Location
Peel Chrysler Fiat
212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6
905-278-6181
256,330KM
VIN 1D4SE5GT5BC697676
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 256,330 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
