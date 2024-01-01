Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Dodge Durango

256,330 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Dodge Durango

4WD 4dr Citadel

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Dodge Durango

4WD 4dr Citadel

Location

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

905-278-6181

  1. 10943426
  2. 10943426
  3. 10943426
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
256,330KM
Used
VIN 1D4SE5GT5BC697676

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 256,330 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Peel Chrysler Fiat

Used 2011 Dodge Durango 4WD 4dr Citadel for sale in Mississauga, ON
2011 Dodge Durango 4WD 4dr Citadel 256,330 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 RAM 1500 4WD Quad Cab 140.5 ST for sale in Mississauga, ON
2016 RAM 1500 4WD Quad Cab 140.5 ST 131,862 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Mazda CX-3 GX Auto AWD for sale in Mississauga, ON
2020 Mazda CX-3 GX Auto AWD 43,256 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Peel Chrysler Fiat

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Peel Chrysler Fiat

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

Call Dealer

905-278-XXXX

(click to show)

905-278-6181

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Peel Chrysler Fiat

905-278-6181

Contact Seller
2011 Dodge Durango