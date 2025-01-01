Menu
If youve been seeking a family vehicle with more attitude than the typical crossover, this Dodge Durango is worth a look according to Edmunds. This 2011 Dodge Durango is fresh on our lot in Mississauga. <br> <br> -PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.<br><br>This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.<br><br>This Dodge Durango offers drivers the best of everything. It starts with a well-appointed interior with a generous amount of room for cargo and passengers. Muscular styling sets this Durango apart from the softer crossovers on the market. Impressive confidence comes from a powerful, yet efficient drivetrain. The standard all-wheel drive capability is balanced by plush, upscale interior details making for a well-balanced, family friendly SUV. This SUV has 208,443 kms. Its grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Details Description Features

Location

Tabangi Motors

5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5

905-670-3738

Used
VIN 1D4RE3GG2BC712317

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 17438A2
Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
BACK UP CAMERA
Enhanced accident response system
Child seat anchor system (LATCH)
Hill start assist
Tire pressure warning lamp
Dual-note electric horns
Advanced multi-stage front airbags
First/second row side curtain airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER
Body Colour Door Handles
Fog Lamps
Automatic Headlamps
Tip Start
Body Colour Exterior Mirrors
Bright License Plate Brow
Halogen Headlamps
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Body colour front fascia
Body colour rear fascia
Tinted windshield glass
Belt mouldings
Deep-tinted sunscreen glass (all windows rearward of B-pillar)
Tinted front door glass
Laminated front door glass
Pwr locking fuel door
Fold-away heated pwr exterior mirrors

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
ILLUMINATED CUPHOLDERS
Overhead Console
Speed Control
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Front & Rear Aimable LED Lamps
Front Passenger Forward Fold Flat Seat
Passenger Assist Handles
Air Filtering
Full Length Floor Console
Glove Box Lamp
Dual visor vanity mirrors
Removable/rechargeable interior lamp
Sentry key theft deterrent system
Pwr accessory delay
Luxury front/rear floor mats
active head restraints
Cargo tie-down hooks
Vehicle info centre
Cargo trim panel w/storage net
Tilt/telescope steering column
Premium instrument panel w/tachometer
Pwr windows -inc: front one-touch up/down
Door trim panel w/ambient lighting

Comfort

air
rear air
Dual zone auto temp control

Convenience

cruise
tilt

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
(9) amplified speakers w/subwoofer
SIRIUS satellite radio -inc: 1 year subscription

Mechanical

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Four Wheel Drive
Sport Suspension
Engine Oil Cooler
Trailer Sway Damping
3.6L V6 VVT ENGINE
180-amp alternator
700-amp maintenance free battery
195mm front axle ring gear
Single speed transfer case

Seating

Cloth Seats

Additional Features

BACK UP SENSORS
Front Licence Plate Bracket
Body colour sill moulding
Body Colour/Accent Colour Grille
3.06 Rear Axle Ratio
AM / FM / CD Player
215mm rear axle ring gear
506W amplifier
Removeable short mast antenna
Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes -inc: rain brake support, ready alert braking
Electro-hydraulic pwr steering
Rear Load Levelling Suspension
Body colour wheel lip moulding
Dual bright exhaust tip
2nd row 60/40 fold seat

