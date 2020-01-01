2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $799

Just Arrived, Perfect Option for additional family vehicle or To be used for work. Great Gas Mileage, Very Clean interior as well as exteriors. Safety Certification available at additional cost.



Call 647 328 0970 / 647 285 4300 Now. or Come visit us at 2743 Derry Rd East Mississauga, Ontario, L4T 1A3



Please see pictures for details.



** Financing **

We have some great financing deal. For challenging credit, we take great care in positioning each application to ensure approval is guaranteed. Good, Bad or New credit ? We will get you approved and help you regain your credit stability.



** Safety & E-Test **

Vehicle SOLD AS IS and as seen and equipped. Safety Certification Can be done for additional charge of $799 + tax. Some Work might need to be done in order to get the Safety Certificate and get vehicle registered. As per LAW, This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition



** Dealership Message **

Speedway Motors is committed to providing Quality Cars at a very reasonable price. We pride ourselves for being extremely competitive when it comes to pricing and quality of service that we deliver. Our staff is extremely professional and highly trained so you can make an educated buying decision.



** Trade-Ins **

We take all makes and models as trade in

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

MP3 Player

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Rear Bench Seat Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Wheel Covers

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.