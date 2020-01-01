Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Speedway Motors

2743 Derry Rd E, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A3

647-328-0970

Contact Seller

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 128,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4504506
  • VIN: 2D4RN4DG3BR721402
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $799

Just Arrived, Perfect Option for additional family vehicle or To be used for work. Great Gas Mileage, Very Clean interior as well as exteriors. Safety Certification available at additional cost.

Call 647 328 0970 / 647 285 4300 Now. or Come visit us at 2743 Derry Rd East Mississauga, Ontario, L4T 1A3

Please see pictures for details.

** Financing **
We have some great financing deal. For challenging credit, we take great care in positioning each application to ensure approval is guaranteed. Good, Bad or New credit ? We will get you approved and help you regain your credit stability.

** Safety & E-Test **
Vehicle SOLD AS IS and as seen and equipped. Safety Certification Can be done for additional charge of $799 + tax. Some Work might need to be done in order to get the Safety Certificate and get vehicle registered. As per LAW, This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition

** Dealership Message **
Speedway Motors is committed to providing Quality Cars at a very reasonable price. We pride ourselves for being extremely competitive when it comes to pricing and quality of service that we deliver. Our staff is extremely professional and highly trained so you can make an educated buying decision.

** Trade-Ins **
We take all makes and models as trade in
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Speedway Motors

2013 Mercedes-Benz M...
 94,000 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Cruze...
 67,000 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2004 Acura MDX 7 pas...
 229,000 KM
$1,995 + tax & lic
Speedway Motors

Speedway Motors

2743 Derry Rd E, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

647-328-XXXX

(click to show)

647-328-0970

Send A Message