2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6

905 278 1300

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com

UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED



Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

MP3 Player

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Rear Bench Seat Warranty Warranty Available Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Wheel Covers

Knee Air Bag

