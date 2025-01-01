Menu
EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING. SAFETY CERTIFICATION FOR $299. NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL. EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. CRUISE CONTROL . THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES. DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.

2011 Dodge Journey

190,000 KM

$3,620

+ taxes & licensing
2011 Dodge Journey

Front-wheel Drive 4dr Canada Value Pkg

12648936

2011 Dodge Journey

Front-wheel Drive 4dr Canada Value Pkg

Location

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

$3,620

+ taxes & licensing

Used
190,000KM
VIN 3D4PG4FB1BT558085

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 3D4PG4FB1BT558085
  • Mileage 190,000 KM

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Stereo

CD Player
Satellite Radio

Entertainment System

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

647-354-5500

