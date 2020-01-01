Menu
2011 Dodge Journey

133,847 KM

Details Description Features

$6,950

+ tax & licensing
$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

HDO Cars Inc.

416-857-0095

2011 Dodge Journey

2011 Dodge Journey

SXT, 7 PASSENGERS, NO ACCIDENT, LOW KMS, CERTIFIED

2011 Dodge Journey

SXT, 7 PASSENGERS, NO ACCIDENT, LOW KMS, CERTIFIED

Location

HDO Cars Inc.

1000 Dundas St W Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-857-0095

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

133,847KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6269529
  • VIN: 3D4PG5FGXBT527838

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 133,847 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 DODGE JOURNEY SXT, 7 PASSENGERS, NO ACCIDENT, LOW KMS, PUSH BUTTON START, SUNROOF, CERTIFIED

This Accident free, Clean Carfax, 7 Passenger Dodge Journey comes CERTIFIED with the followings:

Push Button Start

Bluetooth

Sunroof

Power Seats

Rear Climate Control

Brand New Brakes Front and Back

Michelin Tires

Alloy Wheels

Touch Screen Controls

KEYLESS ENTRY-– POWER WINDOWS- AIR CONDITIONING -  POWER STEERING – CRUISE CONTROL -  TILT WHEEL – POWER LOCKS – POWER MIRRORS

2 Keys

COMES CERTTIFIED IN THIS PRICE, NO EXTRA CHARGES FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION

2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available

Financing Available ! 

Carfax report Available !

Call or Text : 416-857-0095

Email : hdocars@hotmail.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag

