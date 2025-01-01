Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>🔥 For Sale: 2011 Ducati Diavel Carbon – Only 22,000 KM – $10,950 🔥 </span></p><p><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>Experience power and performance like never before with this 2011 Ducati Diavel Carbon, available now at Mississauga Auto Group! 🏍️ </span></p><p><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>Key Features: </span></p><p><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>• Year: 2011 </span></p><p><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>• Model: Ducati Diavel Carbon </span></p><p><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>• Mileage: Only 22,000 KM </span></p><p><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>• Engine: 1198cc L-Twin – Incredible torque and speed </span></p><p><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>• Condition: Excellent – Clean, well-maintained, ready to ride </span></p><p><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>• Upgraded Carbon Fiber Parts for lighter weight and sportier look </span></p><p><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>• Aggressive styling, premium performance, and unmatched road presence </span></p><p><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>💰 Price: $10,950 + HST & Licensing </span></p><p><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>📍 Visit or Contact: Mississauga Auto Group </span></p><p><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>📞 Call us today at 905-808-1198 </span></p><p><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>📍 Conveniently located in Mississauga, Ontario </span></p><p><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>🚗 Financing options available </span></p><p><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>🔧 Trade-ins welcome </span></p><p><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>💥 Don’t miss this chance to own a legendary Italian performance bike!</span></p>

2011 Ducati Diavel

22,500 KM

Details Description

$10,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Ducati Diavel

Carbon

Watch This Vehicle
12622833

2011 Ducati Diavel

Carbon

Location

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

(905) 808 1198

  1. 1749494548
  2. 1749494548
  3. 1749494548
  4. 1749494548
  5. 1749494548
  6. 1749494548
  7. 1749494548
  8. 1749494548
  9. 1749494548
  10. 1749494548
  11. 1749494548
  12. 1749494548
  13. 1749494548
  14. 1749494548
  15. 1749494548
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
22,500KM
As Is Condition
VIN ZDM13BLW7BB002668

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sport Touring
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # 11DD68
  • Mileage 22,500 KM

Vehicle Description

🔥 For Sale: 2011 Ducati Diavel Carbon – Only 22,000 KM – $10,950 🔥

Experience power and performance like never before with this 2011 Ducati Diavel Carbon, available now at Mississauga Auto Group! 🏍️

Key Features:

• Year: 2011

• Model: Ducati Diavel Carbon

• Mileage: Only 22,000 KM

• Engine: 1198cc L-Twin – Incredible torque and speed

• Condition: Excellent – Clean, well-maintained, ready to ride

• Upgraded Carbon Fiber Parts for lighter weight and sportier look

• Aggressive styling, premium performance, and unmatched road presence

💰 Price: $10,950 + HST & Licensing

📍 Visit or Contact: Mississauga Auto Group

📞 Call us today at 905-808-1198

📍 Conveniently located in Mississauga, Ontario

🚗 Financing options available

🔧 Trade-ins welcome

💥 Don’t miss this chance to own a legendary Italian performance bike!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

Used 2009 Toyota Corolla CE for sale in Mississauga, ON
2009 Toyota Corolla CE 151,980 KM $8,250 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Focus SE for sale in Mississauga, ON
2014 Ford Focus SE 108,000 KM $9,950 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Acura TSX w/Premium Pkg for sale in Mississauga, ON
2012 Acura TSX w/Premium Pkg 195,500 KM $9,950 + tax & lic

Email Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

XXX-XXX-XXXX

(click to show)

(905) 808 1198

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

(905) 808 1198

2011 Ducati Diavel