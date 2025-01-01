$10,950+ taxes & licensing
2011 Ducati Diavel
Carbon
2011 Ducati Diavel
Carbon
Location
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
(905) 808 1198
Sold As Is
$10,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sport Touring
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Passengers 2
- Stock # 11DD68
- Mileage 22,500 KM
Vehicle Description
🔥 For Sale: 2011 Ducati Diavel Carbon – Only 22,000 KM – $10,950 🔥
Experience power and performance like never before with this 2011 Ducati Diavel Carbon, available now at Mississauga Auto Group! 🏍️
Key Features:
• Year: 2011
• Model: Ducati Diavel Carbon
• Mileage: Only 22,000 KM
• Engine: 1198cc L-Twin – Incredible torque and speed
• Condition: Excellent – Clean, well-maintained, ready to ride
• Upgraded Carbon Fiber Parts for lighter weight and sportier look
• Aggressive styling, premium performance, and unmatched road presence
💰 Price: $10,950 + HST & Licensing
📍 Visit or Contact: Mississauga Auto Group
📞 Call us today at 905-808-1198
📍 Conveniently located in Mississauga, Ontario
🚗 Financing options available
🔧 Trade-ins welcome
💥 Don’t miss this chance to own a legendary Italian performance bike!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
Email Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
XXX-XXX-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
(905) 808 1198