2011 Ford Econoline

42,415 KM

$21,933

+ tax & licensing
Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

905-848-3333

Commercial

Commercial

Location

1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

42,415KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9328399
  • VIN: 1FTSE3EL4BDA43623

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 42,415 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Outlet
Wheel Covers

1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1

