Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($800 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE WITH ALL VEHICLES PURCHASED WITH SAFTEY CERTIFICATION.<br />WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA AND USA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.<br />SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION FOR $299.<br />NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.<br />EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY.<br />STRONG HEAT. THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.leather power seats heated seats bakup camera<br />DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.<br />GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE.<br />COME FOR TEST DRIVE.<br />GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.<br />YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.<br />WE ALSO SCRAP YOUR UNWANTED CARS.<br />FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.</p>

2011 Ford Edge

222,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,200

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Ford Edge

4dr Limited AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford Edge

4dr Limited AWD

Location

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

  1. 11098925
  2. 11098925
  3. 11098925
  4. 11098925
  5. 11098925
  6. 11098925
  7. 11098925
  8. 11098925
  9. 11098925
  10. 11098925
  11. 11098925
  12. 11098925
  13. 11098925
  14. 11098925
  15. 11098925
  16. 11098925
  17. 11098925
  18. 11098925
  19. 11098925
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,200

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
222,000KM
Used
VIN 2FMDK4KC3BBA17656

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 2FMDK4KC3BBA17656
  • Mileage 222,000 KM

Vehicle Description

EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($800 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE WITH ALL VEHICLES PURCHASED WITH SAFTEY CERTIFICATION.
WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA AND USA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.
SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION FOR $299.
NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.
EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY.
STRONG HEAT. THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.leather power seats heated seats bakup camera
DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.
GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE.
COME FOR TEST DRIVE.
GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.
YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.
WE ALSO SCRAP YOUR UNWANTED CARS.
FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock

Seating

Heated Seats
MEMORY SEAT

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Convenience

Cup Holder

Exterior

Heated Exterior Mirrors

Additional Features

Entertainment System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gardiner Motors

Used 2010 GMC Terrain FWD 4dr SLT-2 for sale in Mississauga, ON
2010 GMC Terrain FWD 4dr SLT-2 212,000 KM $5,200 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Ford Fusion 4DR SDN I4 SE FWD for sale in Mississauga, ON
2010 Ford Fusion 4DR SDN I4 SE FWD 159,000 KM $4,200 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Ford Escape 4WD 4DR V6 AUTO XLT for sale in Mississauga, ON
2011 Ford Escape 4WD 4DR V6 AUTO XLT 158,000 KM $5,300 + tax & lic

Email Gardiner Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

Call Dealer

647-354-XXXX

(click to show)

647-354-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,200

+ taxes & licensing

Gardiner Motors

647-354-5500

Contact Seller
2011 Ford Edge