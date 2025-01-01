Menu
With carlike road manners, a quality cabin with plenty of passenger and cargo space, and an efficient base engine, the Ford Edge is a sensible choice for a five-passenger midsize crossover SUV. -Edmunds This 2011 Ford Edge is for sale today in Mississauga. <br><br> -PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.<br><br>This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.<br> <br>Get the versatility of an SUV with car-like driving dynamics with the Ford Edge crossover. It has a smooth, comfortable ride with room for five and generous cargo space to boot. The well crafted interior is appointed with quality materials and impressive technology. Thanks to its family friendly safety features, you can drive with confidence in the Ford Edge. This SUV has 211,602 kms. Its brown in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

2011 Ford Edge

211,715 KM

$3,800

+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford Edge

SEL No Accident Leather Navigation Panoramic Roof

12249148

2011 Ford Edge

SEL No Accident Leather Navigation Panoramic Roof

Tabangi Motors

5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5

905-670-3738

$3,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
211,715KM
VIN 2FMDK3JCXBBB19533

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 16180FA
  • Mileage 211,715 KM

Vehicle Description

With carlike road manners, a quality cabin with plenty of passenger and cargo space, and an efficient base engine, the Ford Edge is a sensible choice for a five-passenger midsize crossover SUV. -Edmunds This 2011 Ford Edge is for sale today in Mississauga.

-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Get the versatility of an SUV with car-like driving dynamics with the Ford Edge crossover. It has a smooth, comfortable ride with room for five and generous cargo space to boot. The well crafted interior is appointed with quality materials and impressive technology. Thanks to its family friendly safety features, you can drive with confidence in the Ford Edge. This SUV has 211,602 kms. It's brown in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Dual note horn
Rear child safety locks
AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control (RSC)
Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
SOS post crash alert system
Front dual stage air bags w/occupant classification system
Safety canopy system w/rollover sensor
Front seat side impact air bags
LATCH (Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children) -inc: (2) in 2nd row
Personal Safety System -inc: seat belt pretensioners, load limiting retractors, front height adjustable seat belts, driver seat positioning sensor, crash severity sensor, front BeltMinder
MyKey -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Beltminder w/audio mute

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Seating

Leather Seats
Dual Power Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Chrome Grille
Black rocker mouldings
Intermittent speed-sensitive windshield wipers
Body colour spoiler
Rear 2-speed wiper
Solar tinted front windows
Supplemental park lamps
17" mini spare tire
Body colour upper/MIC black lower fascias
Bi-functional projector beam halogen headlamps
Automatic headlamps w/wiper activation
Acoustic windshield glass
Privacy glass on rear doors, quarter windows & liftgate

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation
Reverse Sensing System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Roof Antenna
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo area lamp
(2) coat hooks
Front seatback map pockets
Overhead console w/sunglass holder
(8) cup holders
Rear cargo management system located under floor
(3) grab handles
60/40 fold-flat reclining 2nd row bench seat
EasyFold remote rear seat release
Pwr windows w/driver one-touch up/down front/rear disable
Battery saver w/accessory delay
SecuriLock Encrypted Passive Anti-Theft System (EPATS)
Front sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
Leather wrapped shifter w/colour keyed shift knob
(2) cargo tie-down hooks w/net
Rear armrest w/flip-out cupholders
1st & 2nd row dome lamps
Pewter appearance instrument panel appliques
Dual zone electronic automatic climate control (DEACC) -inc: 2nd row vents, particulate air filter
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, low washer fluid, oil pressure, fuel cap, oil change reminder, door/liftgate ajar, low coolant, lamp outage indicator

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Pwr steering
4-wheel pwr anti-lock disc brakes
3.16 Axle Ratio
Easy Fuel capless fuel system
One touch integrated start (OTIS)
Bright round dual exhaust tips
Independent front/rear suspension -inc: front/rear stabilizer bars

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control

Convenience

cruise
tilt

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
(6) SPEAKERS

Additional Features

Unique aluminum appearance centre stack finish
Body colour manual folding heated pwr side mirrors -inc: integrated blind spot mirrors, puddle lamps
MyFord -inc: (2) 4.2" colour LCD display in instrument cluster & centre stack, compass
AM / FM / CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tabangi Motors

Tabangi Motors

5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
$3,800

+ taxes & licensing

Tabangi Motors

905-670-3738

2011 Ford Edge