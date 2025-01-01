Menu
WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK !!

EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE 

WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.

SAFETY  CERTIFICATION FOR $299.

NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.

EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS.POWER SEATS,SUNROOF, POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. CRUISE CONTROL . THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.

DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.

GUARANTEED UNBEATABLE PRICE.

COME FOR TEST DRIVE.

GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.

YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.

FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.

2011 Ford Edge

199,000 KM

$5,200

+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford Edge

SEL 4dr All-wheel Drive Automatic

12544181

2011 Ford Edge

SEL 4dr All-wheel Drive Automatic

Location

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,200

+ taxes & licensing

Used
199,000KM
VIN 2FMDK4JC6BBA54797

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 2FMDK4JC6BBA54797
  • Mileage 199,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System

Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

647-354-5500

$5,200

+ taxes & licensing

Gardiner Motors

647-354-5500

2011 Ford Edge