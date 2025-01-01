Menu
<p>WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK !!</p> <p>EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE </p> <p>WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.</p> <p>SAFETY  CERTIFICATION FOR $299.</p> <p>NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.</p> <p>EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. SUNROOF,POWER SEATS,HEATED SEATS,LEATHER SEATS,POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. CRUISE CONTROL . THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.</p> <p>DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.</p> <p>GUARANTEED UNBEATABLE PRICE.</p> <p>COME FOR TEST DRIVE.</p> <p>GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.</p> <p>YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.</p> <p>FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.</p>

2011 Ford Edge

197,000 KM

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing
2011 Ford Edge

SEL 4dr Front-wheel Drive Automatic

13269461

2011 Ford Edge

SEL 4dr Front-wheel Drive Automatic

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
197,000KM
VIN 2FMDK3JC1BBA89953

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 2FMDK3JC1BBA89953
  • Mileage 197,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System

Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8
