Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Ford Edge

163,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

HDO Cars Inc.

416-857-0095

Contact Seller
2011 Ford Edge

2011 Ford Edge

SEL,NAVIGATION, H.SEATS, REMOTE START, CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford Edge

SEL,NAVIGATION, H.SEATS, REMOTE START, CERTIFIED

Location

HDO Cars Inc.

1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-857-0095

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

163,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8415315
  • VIN: 2FMDK3JC6BBB16516

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 163,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 FORD EDGE SEL, NAVIGATION, H.SEATS, REMOTE/PUSH BUTTON START, CERTIFIED

JUST LIKE NEW INSIDE AND OUTSIDE

COMES WITH THE FOLLOWINGS:

NAVIGATION

REMOTE START

PUSH BUTTON START

POWER TRUNK

BLUETOOTH

PARKING SENSORS

TOUCH SCREEN CONTROLS

HEATED SEATS

POWER SEATS

KEYLESS ENTRY

ALLOY WHEELS

POWER WINDOWS- AIR CONDITIONING - POWER STEERING – CRUISE CONTROL - TILT WHEEL – POWER LOCKS – POWER MIRRORS

2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available

Financing Available ! 

Carfax report Available !

Call or Text : 416-857-0095

Email : hdocars@hotmail.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From HDO Cars Inc.

2011 Ford Edge SEL,N...
 163,000 KM
$10,990 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Escape ,RE...
 158,000 KM
$10,900 + tax & lic
2010 Ford Ranger XL ...
 172,000 KM
$9,900 + tax & lic

Email HDO Cars Inc.

HDO Cars Inc.

HDO Cars Inc.

1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

Call Dealer

416-857-XXXX

(click to show)

416-857-0095

Quick Links
Directions Inventory