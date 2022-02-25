$10,990+ tax & licensing
416-857-0095
2011 Ford Edge
SEL,NAVIGATION, H.SEATS, REMOTE START, CERTIFIED
Location
HDO Cars Inc.
1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,990
- Listing ID: 8415315
- VIN: 2FMDK3JC6BBB16516
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 163,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 FORD EDGE SEL, NAVIGATION, H.SEATS, REMOTE/PUSH BUTTON START, CERTIFIED
JUST LIKE NEW INSIDE AND OUTSIDE
COMES WITH THE FOLLOWINGS:
NAVIGATION
REMOTE START
PUSH BUTTON START
POWER TRUNK
BLUETOOTH
PARKING SENSORS
TOUCH SCREEN CONTROLS
HEATED SEATS
POWER SEATS
KEYLESS ENTRY
ALLOY WHEELS
POWER WINDOWS- AIR CONDITIONING - POWER STEERING – CRUISE CONTROL - TILT WHEEL – POWER LOCKS – POWER MIRRORS
2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available
Financing Available !
Carfax report Available !
Call or Text : 416-857-0095
Email : hdocars@hotmail.com
Vehicle Features
