<p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 7.5pt; line-height: normal; background: white;><strong><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #333333; background: white;>2011 FORD ESCAPE XLT ,NO ACCIDENT,ONE OWNER,LOW KMS,CERTIFIED</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 7.5pt; line-height: normal; background: white;><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3a3a3a; background: white;>COMES CERTIFIED IN THIS PRICE!! NO EXTRA CHARGES FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION !!</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 7.5pt; line-height: normal; background: white;><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3a3a3a; background: white;>NO ACCIDENT</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 7.5pt; line-height: normal; background: white;><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3a3a3a; background: white;>ONE OWNER</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 7.5pt; line-height: normal; background: white;><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3a3a3a; background: white;>LOW KMS</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 7.5pt; line-height: normal; background: white;><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3a3a3a; background: white;>Comes with the following options:</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 7.5pt; line-height: normal; background: white;><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3a3a3a; background: white;>BLUETOOTH – POWER SEATS, FOG LIGHTS, ROOF RACK, KEYLESS ENTRY-– POWER WINDOWS-</span><span lang=EN-US style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #212529; background: white;> AIR CONDITIONING -<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>POWER STEERING – CRUISE CONTROL -<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>TILT WHEEL – POWER LOCKS – POWER MIRRORS</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 7.5pt; line-height: normal; background: white;><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3a3a3a; background: white;>2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 7.5pt; line-height: normal; background: white;><span lang=EN-US style=font-family: Tahoma,sans-serif; color: #231d20; background: white;>Financing Available ! </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 7.5pt; line-height: normal; background: white;><span lang=EN-US style=font-family: Tahoma,sans-serif; color: black; background: white;>Carfax report Available !</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 7.5pt; line-height: normal; background: white;><span lang=EN-US style=font-family: Tahoma,sans-serif; color: black; background: white;>Call or Text : 416-857-0095</span></p>

2011 Ford Escape

124,000 KM

$9,450

+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford Escape

XLT ,NO ACCIDENT,ONE OWNER,LOW KMS,CERTIFIED

2011 Ford Escape

XLT ,NO ACCIDENT,ONE OWNER,LOW KMS,CERTIFIED

HDO Cars Inc.

1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-857-0095

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,450

+ taxes & licensing

124,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU0DG1BKB16934

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 124,000 KM

2011 FORD ESCAPE XLT ,NO ACCIDENT,ONE OWNER,LOW KMS,CERTIFIED

COMES CERTIFIED IN THIS PRICE!! NO EXTRA CHARGES FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION !!

NO ACCIDENT

ONE OWNER

LOW KMS

Comes with the following options:

BLUETOOTH – POWER SEATS, FOG LIGHTS, ROOF RACK, KEYLESS ENTRY-– POWER WINDOWS- AIR CONDITIONING -  POWER STEERING – CRUISE CONTROL -  TILT WHEEL – POWER LOCKS – POWER MIRRORS

2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available

Financing Available ! 

Carfax report Available !

Call or Text : 416-857-0095

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

HDO Cars Inc.

HDO Cars Inc.

1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-857-0095

$9,450

+ taxes & licensing

HDO Cars Inc.

416-857-0095

2011 Ford Escape