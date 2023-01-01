$9,450+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford Escape
XLT ,NO ACCIDENT,ONE OWNER,LOW KMS,CERTIFIED
2011 Ford Escape
XLT ,NO ACCIDENT,ONE OWNER,LOW KMS,CERTIFIED
Location
HDO Cars Inc.
1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
416-857-0095
Certified
$9,450
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 124,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 FORD ESCAPE XLT ,NO ACCIDENT,ONE OWNER,LOW KMS,CERTIFIED
COMES CERTIFIED IN THIS PRICE!! NO EXTRA CHARGES FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION !!
NO ACCIDENT
ONE OWNER
LOW KMS
Comes with the following options:
BLUETOOTH – POWER SEATS, FOG LIGHTS, ROOF RACK, KEYLESS ENTRY-– POWER WINDOWS- AIR CONDITIONING - POWER STEERING – CRUISE CONTROL - TILT WHEEL – POWER LOCKS – POWER MIRRORS
2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available
Financing Available !
Carfax report Available !
Call or Text : 416-857-0095
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Convenience
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From HDO Cars Inc.
Email HDO Cars Inc.
HDO Cars Inc.
Call Dealer
416-857-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
416-857-0095