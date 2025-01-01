Menu
2011 Ford Escape

104,000 KM

$4,200

+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford Escape

XLT 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

12433932

2011 Ford Escape

XLT 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

Location

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,200

+ taxes & licensing

Used
104,000KM
VIN 1FMCU0D74BKA29786

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 1FMCU0D74BKA29786
  • Mileage 104,000 KM

Vehicle Description

US VEHICLE 104000 MILES 


WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK !!


BEST ON GAS ONLY 4 CYLINDERS ENGINE CHEAP ON INSURANCE


EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE


WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.


SAFETY  CERTIFICATION FOR $299.


NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.


EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH.BACKUP CAMERA ,HEATED SEATS, POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY.POWER SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL . THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.


DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.


GUARANTEED UNBEATABLE PRICE.


COME FOR TEST DRIVE.


GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.


YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.


FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.


 

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning

Additional Features

Entertainment System

Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8
$4,200

+ taxes & licensing

Gardiner Motors

647-354-5500

2011 Ford Escape