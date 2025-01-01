Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK !! BEST ON GAS ONLY 4 CYLINDERS ENGINE CHEAP ON INSURANCE EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING. SAFETY CERTIFICATION FOR $299. NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL. EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER SEATS LEATHER SEATS POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. CRUISE CONTROL . THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES. DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE. GUARANTEED UNBEATABLE PRICE. COME FOR TEST DRIVE. GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD. YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT. FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.</p>

2011 Ford Escape

170,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,720

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Ford Escape

XLT 4dr 4x4 Automatic

Watch This Vehicle
12924473

2011 Ford Escape

XLT 4dr 4x4 Automatic

Location

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

  1. 12924473
  2. 12924473
  3. 12924473
  4. 12924473
  5. 12924473
  6. 12924473
  7. 12924473
  8. 12924473
  9. 12924473
  10. 12924473
  11. 12924473
  12. 12924473
  13. 12924473
  14. 12924473
  15. 12924473
  16. 12924473
  17. 12924473
  18. 12924473
  19. 12924473
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$3,720

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
170,000KM
VIN 1fmcu9dg6bkc14443

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK !! BEST ON GAS ONLY 4 CYLINDERS ENGINE CHEAP ON INSURANCE EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING. SAFETY CERTIFICATION FOR $299. NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL. EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER SEATS LEATHER SEATS POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. CRUISE CONTROL . THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES. DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE. GUARANTEED UNBEATABLE PRICE. COME FOR TEST DRIVE. GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD. YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT. FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio

Safety

Passenger Airbag

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gardiner Motors

Used 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Front-wheel Drive Passenger Van Automatic for sale in Mississauga, ON
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Front-wheel Drive Passenger Van Automatic 151,000 KM $5,200 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Escape SE 4dr 4x4 Automatic for sale in Mississauga, ON
2015 Ford Escape SE 4dr 4x4 Automatic 221,000 KM $4,990 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Ford Escape XLT 4dr Front-wheel Drive Automatic for sale in Mississauga, ON
2011 Ford Escape XLT 4dr Front-wheel Drive Automatic 177,000 KM $3,920 + tax & lic

Email Gardiner Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-354-XXXX

(click to show)

647-354-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,720

+ taxes & licensing>

Gardiner Motors

647-354-5500

2011 Ford Escape