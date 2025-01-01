Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> </p> <p>WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK !!</p> <p>EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE </p> <p>WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.</p> <p>SAFETY  CERTIFICATION FOR $299.</p> <p>NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.</p> <p>EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER SEATS,POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. CRUISE CONTROL . THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.</p> <p>DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.</p> <p>GUARANTEED UNBEATABLE PRICE.</p> <p>COME FOR TEST DRIVE.</p> <p>GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.</p> <p>YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.</p> <p>FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.</p>

2011 Ford Escape

212,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Ford Escape

XLT 4dr 4x4 Automatic

Watch This Vehicle
13180757

2011 Ford Escape

XLT 4dr 4x4 Automatic

Location

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

  1. 13180757
  2. 13180757
  3. 13180757
  4. 13180757
  5. 13180757
  6. 13180757
  7. 13180757
  8. 13180757
  9. 13180757
  10. 13180757
  11. 13180757
  12. 13180757
  13. 13180757
  14. 13180757
  15. 13180757
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
212,000KM
VIN 1FMCU9DGXBKC27163

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 1FMCU9DGXBKC27163
  • Mileage 212,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 


WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK !!


EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE 


WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.


SAFETY  CERTIFICATION FOR $299.


NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.


EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER SEATS,POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. CRUISE CONTROL . THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.


DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.


GUARANTEED UNBEATABLE PRICE.


COME FOR TEST DRIVE.


GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.


YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.


FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio

Safety

Passenger Airbag

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gardiner Motors

Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wagon 30th Anniversary for sale in Mississauga, ON
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wagon 30th Anniversary 226,000 KM $5,200 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Volkswagen Tiguan 4dr Automatic Highline 4Motion for sale in Mississauga, ON
2013 Volkswagen Tiguan 4dr Automatic Highline 4Motion 108,000 KM $5,720 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Mazda CX-7 Front-wheel Drive 4dr GX for sale in Mississauga, ON
2011 Mazda CX-7 Front-wheel Drive 4dr GX 227,000 KM $3,920 + tax & lic

Email Gardiner Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-354-XXXX

(click to show)

647-354-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Gardiner Motors

647-354-5500

2011 Ford Escape