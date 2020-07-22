Menu
2011 Ford Escape

120,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Serena Motors Ltd.

905-273-9739

2011 Ford Escape

2011 Ford Escape

XLT | LIMITED PKG | AUTO | 2.5L | FULLY LOADED

2011 Ford Escape

XLT | LIMITED PKG | AUTO | 2.5L | FULLY LOADED

Location

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

905-273-9739

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  • Listing ID: 5392670
  • Stock #: 2310
  • VIN: 1FMCU0D74BKC32273

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

120,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,000 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

***** SERENA MOTORS *****

2011 FORD ESCAPE XLT LIMITED PKG 2.5L AUTO

$7.995 + taxes & licensing

*CERTIFIED *

*KM: 120.000*

*FULLY LOADED* 2.5L FWD, AUTOMATIC  TRANSMISSION,  ALLOY WHEELS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER DOORS, SUNROOF, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, AC, CRUISE CONTROL, TRACTION CONTROL, ON BOARD TRIP COMPUTER, DRIVER POWER SEAT, USB/AUX/XM RADIO, BLUETOOTH, KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE...

  VIEW CARFAX CLICK HERE

COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE+FILTER, CARFAX REPORT ALL AT NO EXTRA CHARGE TO YOU.

SALES TAX+LICENSING EXTRA.

NO HIDDEN FEES.

WWW.SERENAMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Luggage Rack
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
AM/FM CD Player
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer

