2011 Ford Escape

149,912 KM

Details Description Features

$6,950

+ tax & licensing
$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

HDO Cars Inc.

416-857-0095

2011 Ford Escape

2011 Ford Escape

NO ACCIDENT, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, CERTIFIED

2011 Ford Escape

NO ACCIDENT, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, CERTIFIED

Location

HDO Cars Inc.

1000 Dundas St W Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-857-0095

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

149,912KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6174069
  • VIN: 1FMCU0D72BKC32188

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 149,912 KM

Vehicle Description

 

2011 FORD ESCAPE XLT! NO ACCIDENT, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, SUNRROOF ! POWER SEATS ! CERTIFIED!!

COMES CERTIFIED IN THIS PRICE !! NO EXTRA CHARGES FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION !!

Comes with the following options:

BLUETOOTH – POWER SEATS, FOG LIGHTS, ROOF RACK, KEYLESS ENTRY-– POWER WINDOWS- AIR CONDITIONING -  POWER STEERING – CRUISE CONTROL -  TILT WHEEL – POWER LOCKS – POWER MIRRORS

Looks & Drives Like New, In Excellent Condition. Has been fully Pre Inspected and absolutely no issues at all.

2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available

Financing Available ! 

Carfax report Available !

Call or Text : 416-857-0095

Email : hdocars@hotmail.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email HDO Cars Inc.

HDO Cars Inc.

HDO Cars Inc.

1000 Dundas St W Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

