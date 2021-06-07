Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Ford Escape

116,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,300

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,300

+ taxes & licensing

Redline Auto Sales

905-282-9299

Contact Seller
2011 Ford Escape

2011 Ford Escape

WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford Escape

WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT

Location

Redline Auto Sales

1721 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L5

905-282-9299

  1. 7247243
  2. 7247243
Contact Seller

$9,300

+ taxes & licensing

116,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7247243
  • Stock #: 21N7045

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 116,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Over 1000 Positive Google Reviews combined!!! Superior Level of Guest Experience and Satisfaction, Unrivalled Pricing, Three Locations to Serve You!!! Don't Miss Your Chance to Experience a New Way of Buying a Pre-Owned Vehicle!!! LOWEST price policy in effect, we APPROVE all credit, TOP value paid for trades, NO extra fees!!! All pricing is pre-negotiated to save you money and time!!! No extra fees of any kind, what you see is what you pay, MTO safety standards certificate is included!!! HST and licensing extra!!! Carfax reports are provided with every vehicle at no EXTRA charge!!! Over 400 vehicles in stock!!! OMVIC registered!!! We want your trade ins, top value paid!!! We will buy your vehicle even if you don't buy from us!!! We Approve All Credit!!! Everyone is Approved (conditions apply)!!! Please visit www.redlineautosales.ca for our complete and up to date inventory!!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Luggage Rack
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Redline Auto Sales

2012 Nissan Versa Ha...
 131,000 KM
$7,800 + tax & lic
2013 Mitsubishi Lanc...
 150,000 KM
$9,000 + tax & lic
2013 Subaru XV Cross...
 170,000 KM
$10,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Redline Auto Sales

Redline Auto Sales

Redline Auto Sales

Redline Auto Sales Mississauga

1721 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L5

Call Dealer

905-282-XXXX

(click to show)

905-282-9299

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory