2011 Ford Escape

142,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,790

+ tax & licensing
$7,790

+ taxes & licensing

HDO Cars Inc.

416-857-0095

NO ACCIDENT,ONE OWNER,SNOW/SUMMER TIRES, CERTIFIED

Location

1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

142,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8072812
  • VIN: 1FMCU0D74BKC06773

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 142,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 FORD ESCAPE, NO ACCIDENT, ONE OWNER, SNOW & SUMMER TIRES, REMOTE START, CERTIFIED!!

COMES CERTIFIED IN THIS PRICE !! NO ACCIDENT , ONE OWNER !!

SNOW AND SUMMER TIRES !! 

REMOTE START !!

Comes with the following options:

BLUETOOTH – POWER SEATS, FOG LIGHTS, ROOF RACK, KEYLESS ENTRY-– POWER WINDOWS- AIR CONDITIONING -  POWER STEERING – CRUISE CONTROL -  TILT WHEEL – POWER LOCKS – POWER MIRRORS.

2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available

Financing Available ! 

Carfax report Available !

Call or Text : 416-857-0095

Email : hdocars@hotmail.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

