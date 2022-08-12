$7,933+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,933
+ taxes & licensing
Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd
905-848-3333
2011 Ford Escape
2011 Ford Escape
XLT
Location
Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd
1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1
905-848-3333
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,933
+ taxes & licensing
234,108KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8974222
- Stock #: 16990D
- VIN: 1FMCU9DG3BKB30984
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 16990D
- Mileage 234,108 KM
Vehicle Description
V6 power
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd
Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd
1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1