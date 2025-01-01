$9,995+ taxes & licensing
2011 Ford Escape XLT
XLT
Location
Mississauga Auto Centre
1800 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5J 1J7
905-823-5535
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
110,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FMCU0D73BKA00747
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 110,000 KM
2011 Ford Escape XLT