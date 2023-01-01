Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Ford Explorer

176,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,490

+ taxes & licensing

HDO Cars Inc.

Contact Seller
2011 Ford Explorer

2011 Ford Explorer

4x4,LEATHER,7 SEATS,SUNROOF,HEATED SEATS,CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford Explorer

4x4,LEATHER,7 SEATS,SUNROOF,HEATED SEATS,CERTIFIED

Location

HDO Cars Inc.

1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

  1. 1676645950
  2. 1676645950
  3. 1676645950
  4. 1676645949
  5. 1676645950
  6. 1676645949
  7. 1676645949
  8. 1676645949
  9. 1676645949
  10. 1676645949
  11. 1676645949
  12. 1676645948
  13. 1676645949
  14. 1676645949
  15. 1676645949
  16. 1676645949
  17. 1676645949
  18. 1676645949
  19. 1676645949
  20. 1676645949
  21. 1676645950
  22. 1676645949
  23. 1676645950
  24. 1676645950
  25. 1676645950
  26. 1676645950
  27. 1676645950
  28. 1676645949
  29. 1676645949
  30. 1676645949
  31. 1676645949
  32. 1676645950
  33. 1676645949
  34. 1676645949
  35. 1676645949
  36. 1676645949
  37. 1676645949
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,490

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
176,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9630424
  • VIN: 1FMHK8D81BGA43988

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 176,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 FORD EXPLORER, XLT,4x4,LEATHER,7 SEATS,SUNROOF,HEATED SEATS,CERTIFIED

4X4, FOUR WHEEL DRIVE

COMES CERTIFIED IN THIS PRICE!! NO EXTRA CHARGES FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION!!

Comes with the following options:

ALLOY WHEELS,LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS, SUNROOF,ROOF RACK, KEYLESS ENTRY-– POWER WINDOWS- AIR CONDITIONING -  POWER STEERING – CRUISE CONTROL -  TILT WHEEL – POWER LOCKS – POWER MIRRORS

2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available

Financing Available ! 

Carfax report Available !

Call or Text : 416-857-0095

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From HDO Cars Inc.

2010 Chevrolet Equin...
 135,000 KM
$9,450 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Grand Car...
 165,000 KM
$10,990 + tax & lic
2011 Nissan Pathfind...
 169,000 KM
$11,490 + tax & lic

Email HDO Cars Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
HDO Cars Inc.

HDO Cars Inc.

1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
Quick Links
Directions Inventory