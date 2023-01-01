$12,490+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2011 Ford Explorer
4x4,LEATHER,7 SEATS,SUNROOF,HEATED SEATS,CERTIFIED
Location
HDO Cars Inc.
1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,490
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9630424
- VIN: 1FMHK8D81BGA43988
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 176,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 FORD EXPLORER, XLT,4x4,LEATHER,7 SEATS,SUNROOF,HEATED SEATS,CERTIFIED
4X4, FOUR WHEEL DRIVE
COMES CERTIFIED IN THIS PRICE!! NO EXTRA CHARGES FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION!!
Comes with the following options:
ALLOY WHEELS,LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS, SUNROOF,ROOF RACK, KEYLESS ENTRY-– POWER WINDOWS- AIR CONDITIONING - POWER STEERING – CRUISE CONTROL - TILT WHEEL – POWER LOCKS – POWER MIRRORS
2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available
Financing Available !
Carfax report Available !
Call or Text : 416-857-0095
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.