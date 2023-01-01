$6,800+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford F-150
XLT AS-IS
Location
1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
358,666KM
Used
As Is Condition
- Listing ID: 10012062
- Stock #: 17280D
- VIN: 1FTFW1EF6BFD16191
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 358,666 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Danny and Sons Auto Sales
1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1