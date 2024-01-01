Menu
<p>WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK !!</p> <p>ONE OWNER NO ACCIDENT, BEST ON GAS ONLY 6 CYLINDERS,SPECIAL ALLOY RIMS, FOG LIGHTS,</p> <p>EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE WITH ALL VEHICLES PURCHASED WITH SAFTEY CERTIFICATION.</p> <p>WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA AND USA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.</p> <p>SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION FOR $299.</p> <p>NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.</p> <p>EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS POWER SEATS,</p> <p>STRONG HEAT. THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.</p> <p>DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.</p> <p>GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE.</p> <p>COME FOR TEST DRIVE.</p> <p>GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.</p> <p>YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.</p> <p>FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.</p>

2011 Ford F-150

180,000 KM

$7,777

+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford F-150

Lariat Limited 4x4 SuperCrew Cab Styleside 5.5 ft. box 145 in. WB Automatic

12003352

2011 Ford F-150

Lariat Limited 4x4 SuperCrew Cab Styleside 5.5 ft. box 145 in. WB Automatic

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

$7,777

+ taxes & licensing

Used
180,000KM
VIN 1FTFX1ET5BFA88543

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 1FTFX1ET5BFA88543
  • Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
dvd player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Safety

ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag

Seating

MEMORY SEAT

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

647-354-XXXX

647-354-5500

$7,777

+ taxes & licensing

Gardiner Motors

647-354-5500

2011 Ford F-150