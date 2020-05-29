2011 Ford F-150

+ taxes & licensing
2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4
JUST TRADED IN !!! LARIAT SUPER CREW, 4x4, AUTO, 3.5L ECOBOOST, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, P/GLASS ROOF, LEATHER, 20"" ALLOY WHEELS, PARK ASSIST, FULL POWER GROUP, D/POWER SEATS W/MEM, STEERING CONTROLS, D/CLIMATE CONTROLS, AIR COOLED / HEATED SEATS, SONY SOUND W/6 CD, R/SLIDING WINDOW, F+S AIR BAGS, AUTO/LIGHTS, CHROME STEPS, BED LINER, TOW, ABS, TRACTION, KEYLESS ENTRY, CERTIFY YOURSELF AND SAVE $$$$ !!!! (For vehicles marked As-Is) This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
