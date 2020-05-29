Menu
$6,996

+ taxes & licensing

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

905-828-1600

2011 Ford F-150

2011 Ford F-150

XL

2011 Ford F-150

XL

Location

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

905-828-1600

$6,996

+ taxes & licensing

  • 237,507KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5195594
  • Stock #: N200982A
  • VIN: 1FTEX1CM9BFC60564
Exterior Colour
Oxford White
Fuel Type
Hybrid
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door

JUST TRADED IN !!! XL PACKAGE, SUPER CAB, 3.7L, AUTO, AIR CONDITION, TONNEAU COVER, BED LINER, ABS, TRACTION, A REAL WORK HORSE, CERTIFY YOURSELF AND SAVE $$$$ !!!! (For vehicles marked As-Is) This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

  Driver Airbags,Passenger Airbags,Front Side Air Bag,Front Head Air Bag,Rear Head Air Bag,Air Conditioning,Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS),Four Wheel Disk Brakes,Rear Wheel Drive,V6 Cylinder Engine,Power Steering,Telescopic Steering,Conventional Spare Tire,Hill

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

