2011 Ford F-150

267,624 KM

Details Description Features

$11,396

+ tax & licensing
FX4

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

267,624KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7809513
  • Stock #: N212245B
  • VIN: 1FTFW1ETXBFA96950

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 267,624 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD SuperCrew 157"" FX4

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
tinted windows
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Entry
Power Outlet
Four Wheel Drive
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
V6 Cylinder Engine
Turbocharged
Hill Ascent Control
Automatic head lights
Transmission Overdrive Switch
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

