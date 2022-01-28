$16,900+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford F-150
XLT, 4X4 ,NO ACCIDENT,LOW KMS, CERTIFIED
Location
HDO Cars Inc.
1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8226678
- VIN: 1FTFX1EF0BFC53361
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 158,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 FORD F-150 XLT SUPERCAB 145", 4X4,NO ACCIDENT, LOW KMS, CERTIFIED
EXCELLENT CONDITION INSIDE AND OUTSIDE. COMES CERTIFIED IN THIS PRICE, NO EXTRA CHARGES FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION.
6 PASSENGERS
Automatic Transmission, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, A/C, Power Windows, Keyless Entry, Power Locks / Power Steering, ABS brakes, AM/FM/CD, Power Mirrors
2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available
Financing Available !
Carfax report Available !
Call or Text : 416-857-0095
Email : hdocars@hotmail.com
Vehicle Features
