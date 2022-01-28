Menu
2011 Ford F-150

158,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,900

+ tax & licensing
$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

HDO Cars Inc.

416-857-0095

2011 Ford F-150

2011 Ford F-150

XLT, 4X4 ,NO ACCIDENT,LOW KMS, CERTIFIED

2011 Ford F-150

XLT, 4X4 ,NO ACCIDENT,LOW KMS, CERTIFIED

HDO Cars Inc.

1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-857-0095

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

158,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8226678
  VIN: 1FTFX1EF0BFC53361

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 158,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 FORD F-150 XLT SUPERCAB 145", 4X4,NO ACCIDENT, LOW KMS, CERTIFIED

EXCELLENT CONDITION INSIDE AND OUTSIDE. COMES CERTIFIED IN THIS PRICE, NO EXTRA CHARGES FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION.

6 PASSENGERS

Automatic Transmission, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, A/C, Power Windows, Keyless Entry, Power Locks / Power Steering, ABS brakes, AM/FM/CD, Power Mirrors

2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available

Financing Available ! 

Carfax report Available !

Call or Text : 416-857-0095

Email : hdocars@hotmail.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email HDO Cars Inc.

HDO Cars Inc.

HDO Cars Inc.

1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

